Jawahar Reddy must prove his innocence, former MLA demands CBI inquiry

Former MLA and Gajuwaka Assembly constituency MLA candidate, Palla Srinivasa Rao, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations against Chief Secretary, Jawahar Reddy, and his son’s involvement in buying assigned lands in north Andhra.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in city on Wednesday, Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded that Mr. Jawahar Reddy should prove his innocence. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that it is atrocious to see government officials misusing their power to grab assigned lands in a region such as Bhogapuram.

Mr. Rao said that there should also be a department-level inquiry into the incident. He said that the local government officials must also give an explanation over the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.