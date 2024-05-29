ADVERTISEMENT

Jawahar Reddy must prove his innocence, former MLA demands CBI inquiry

Published - May 29, 2024 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leader Palla Srinivasa Rao

Former MLA and Gajuwaka Assembly constituency MLA candidate, Palla Srinivasa Rao, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the allegations against Chief Secretary, Jawahar Reddy, and his son’s involvement in buying assigned lands in north Andhra.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in city on Wednesday, Palla Srinivasa Rao demanded that Mr. Jawahar Reddy should prove his innocence. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that it is atrocious to see government officials misusing their power to grab assigned lands in a region such as Bhogapuram.

Mr. Rao said that there should also be a department-level inquiry into the incident. He said that the local government officials must also give an explanation over the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US