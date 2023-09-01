HamberMenu
Janmashtami, Utla Utsavam to be celebrated at Simhachalam on Sept. 7, 8

September 01, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Krishnashtami and ‘Utla Utsavam’ will be performed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on September 7 and 8 respectively. Devotees can have darshan of the deity from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on September 7. Devotees will not be allowed for darshan from 6 p.m. on the same day. Aaradhana tickets would also be cancelled.

The ‘Utla Utsavam’ will be conducted before the ‘Rajagopuram’ atop the hill from 5 p.m. onwards on September 8. Temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao urged the devotees to participate in the festival and receive the blessings of the deity.

