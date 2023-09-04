Janmashtami celebrations to be organised in Visakhapatnam from September 6

September 04, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Janmasthami is the celebration of the advent of Lord Sri Krishna, when he appeared on earth. Devotees of Lord Krishna worldwide celebrate this festival with pomp and gaiety. This day is most important for devotees of Lord Sri Krishna.

ISKCON will be celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami utsav–2023 festivities in the new temple complex at Sagarnagar here on September 6, 7 and 8, according to Samba Das, president, ISKCON Visakhapatnam.

The festivities would start with Bhajans by Mayapur devotees at 5 a.m. on September 6. A discourse in Telugu on Krishna Leela would be held at 6 p.m. and cultural programmes will be organised at 6. 30 p.m.

On Janmastami Day, the programmes include Mangala Arati (4.30 a.m.), Darshan Arati(9 a.m.), Akhanda Harinama Sankirtan begins (9.30 a.m.).

“ Utlostasav (breaking of butter pot, to be suspended in the air at a height of 30 feet by way of human chain) at 4 p.m. Fancy dress competitions at 4.30 p.m., followed by fancy dress, solo dance, group dance and drawing competition by schoolschildren. Janmashtami message will be given by Samba Das Prabhu, president, ISKCON, Visakhapatnam.

Maha Abhishekam of Lord Krishna will be performed at 11.30 p.m. and Mangala Arati with 108 lamps will be offered to the deity at midnight, and it would be followed by distribution of prasadam to devotees.

On September 8, Darshan Arati will be given at 10 a.m., Srila Prabhupad Leelamritham (10.30 a.m.), Nandotsavam and Abhishekam for Srila Prabhupad Vigrah (12.30 p.m.), and lunch prasadam would be served at 1.30 p.m.

Hare Krishna Movement, Visakhapatnam, an initiative of ISKCON, Bengaluru, to spread Krishna Consciousness, will celebrate Janmashtami on September 6 and 7 at two places – AU Convention Centre, on the Beach Road, and at Hare Krishna Vaikuntam temple premises at Gambhiram, on the outskirts of the city.

Major events during the festival are: Hari Nama Japa Yagna– A special mantapam will be created to perform Hari NamaJapaYagna. Visitors will enter the mantapam with a sankalpam to chant Hare Krishna Mantra 108 times. Last time around 19,000 devotees chanted the mantra this reaching the figure to complete Sahasra Hari Nama Japam.

Jhulanseva – Lord Krishna in His baby form will be gently rocked on a grand cradle on this day. Devotees will participate in swinging the Lord thus marking His Divine appearance.

Abhishekam –Grand Abhishekam to the deity will be performed at 10 p.m. on September 7 as part of rituals during the festival, according to Yaduraja Dasa of Hare Krishna Movement.

Cultural programs by eminent artistes like K. Saraswati Vidyardi and Lahari Kolachela, Dwaram Venkata Krishna Ganesha Tyagraj troupe, Parupalli Satyanarayana and troupe, Haritha Sisters and Mandapaka Sharada.

Darshan will be available to devotees from 10 a.m. onwards. Details can be had by calling Yaduraja Dasa - 9010611108

