Janmashtami celebrations go online

Temple at Zilla Parishad Junction specially decorated on the occasion

Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the city have gone online with restrictions on mass gatherings due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Sri Krishna temple at Zilla Parishad Junction was specially decorated on the occasion. Devotees were allowed up to the entrance and a large crowd queued up for darshan. Some parents came with their kids in the attire of Lord Krishna. The priest gave them ‘theertham’ at the temple entrance.

Hare Krishna Movement – Visakhapatnam is organising digital celebrations on August 11 and 12. Asking people to celebrate the festival at home on August 12, a representative of the organisation called upon devotees to wake up early in the morning and decorate the puja mandir at their home with flowers and mango leaves. They have to perform Arati with agarbatti, ghee lamp and flowers to the deity, along with their family members. Chant special mantras once and Hare Krishna Maha Mantra 108 times and offer ‘naivedyam’ to the deity. ‘Prasadam’ can be cooked with fruits, butter and sugar. As a festival special offer, devotees can WhatsApp on 96666 11108, their decorated puja mandir photo, chanting score and name and gotra. Special prayers will be offered on behalf of the devotees, free of cost.

Live Abhishekam will be conducted at 9.30 p.m. on August 12. At 6.30 p.m. on August 13, Abhishekam will be conducted for Srila Prabhupada.Devotees can watch the celebrations live on ‘Hare Krishna Vizag’ YouTube channel.The first programme on Tuesday was conducted by Sri Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, president, Hare Krishna Movement and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Visakhapatnam. He delivered a lecture on Sri Krishna Janmashtami. More details can be had from Sri Yadhuraja Dasa on 9010611108.ISKCON, Visakhapatnam, is celebrating Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 11 and 12. Though devotees are not allowed physically inside the premises, they can see the ‘abhishekam’, ‘jhulan seva’, Kalash Abhishek, Go Seva and Tulasi Archana by clicking on the link: https://exhibitionscloud.

com/janmashtami/. The rituals on Wednesday will begin with Mangala Arati at 4.30 a.m. and conclude with Maha Arati at midnight.

Devotees can call on the Helpline no. 9963332660.