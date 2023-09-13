Janmabhoomi Express train gets two additional 3rd AC economy coaches

September 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 12805/06 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express is being augmented with two 3rd AC economy coaches on a permanent basis for the convenience of passengers.

Train no. 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi express, leaving Visakhapatnam is being augmented with two 3rd AC Economy coaches with effect from September 10. Train no. 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express, leaving Lingampalli is being augmented with two 3rd AC Economy coaches with effect from September 11.

Short-termination

Train no. 08545/46 Koraput-Visakhapatnam-Koraput passenger special train will be short-terminated/short-originated in view of safety precautions to facilitate repair works between Tikri-Rauli.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 08545 passenger special, leaving Koraput on September 13 will be short-terminated at Sigaram. Hence, there will be no service between Singaram and Rayagada. Similarly, 08546 passenger special train, leaving Visakahpatnam on September 13, will be terminated at Rayagada. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi appealed to the travelling public to note the changes and act accordingly.

Experimental stoppage

An experimental stoppage will be provided to 22605/06 Purulia-Villupuram-Purulia superfast express at Tirukkovillur station.

Train no. 22605 Purulia-Villupuram superfast express will stop at Tirukkovillur at 5.40 p.m. and leave 5.42 p.m. with effect from September 26.

In the return direction, train no. 22606 Villupuram-Purulia superfast express will stop at Tirukkovillur station at 12.44 p.m. and leave at 12.46 p.m. with effect from September 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.