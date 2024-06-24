GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Janmabhoomi Express services to be restored

Published - June 24, 2024 09:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The services of Janmabhoomi Express, which were supposed to be cancelled from June 23 to August 11 to facilitate safety works in the Vijayawada Division, have been restored. The trains will function as per regular schedule and stoppages.

Train no. 12805 Visakhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express will be restored from June 26 to August 10. Similarly, 12806 Lingampalli–Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express will be restored from June 27 to August 11, according to a statement issued by K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division, on Monday.

Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

