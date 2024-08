Passengers coming by the Lingampalli – Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express had a harrowing experience as the train coming to Visakhapatnam was held up by over four hours, due to a technical snag in the locomotive at Tuni railway station on Friday evening.

Train no. 12806 Lingampalli-Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi express reportedly developed a snag near Tuni. The train normally arrives at Visakhapatnam junction at 7.45 p.m.

The problem was rectified around 10 p.m. and the train left Tuni at 10.21 p.m.