Jana Sena protest parade today

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will lead a protest parade of party workers on beach road on Saturday.
It begins at 3 p.m. at the Kalimatha temple and concludes at the YMCA. Party workers from all over the State will participate, according to JSP Vice-President B. Mahender Reddy here on Friday.
The parade is to highlight the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh by the Central and State governments in granting Special Category Status (SCS) and implementation of other promises made at the time of bifurcation in Parliament and create awareness on the negligence of rulers in the North Andhra region remaining backward and the alleged role of people’s representatives in land encroachments, Mr. Mahender Reddy said.
