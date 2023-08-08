ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena protest at Rushikonda

August 08, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Public properties, hills and lands, have been grabbed by the YSRCP-led State Government, alleges Jana Sena Party

The Hindu Bureau

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 07-08-2023. Jana Sena party workers breaking coconuts on road side, as part of their protest against the State government, at the Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Workers and activists of the Jana Sena Party Bheemunipatnam unit took out an innovative protest on the beach road in Rushikonda here on Monday. They raised slogans signifying that everything right from public properties, hills and lands, have been grabbed by the YSRCP-led State Government. .

Speaking to media on the occasion, the party in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep said: “We came to the TTD temple here to offer prayers to the Lord for successful completion of our leader’s scheduled Varahi Yatra from August 10. But, the police here restricted us from the entry, and told us it was a sensitive area. It is shame on the government’s part to restrict people from praying to God also.”

Later, Mr. Sandeep criticised that works were going on the hill top in Rushikonda in the name of tourism. He said that the works were against the rules and violation of court verdicts. They broke coconuts brought for offering prayers at the temple on the pavement, to mark their protest. Even the media was stopped by the police from getting close to the protest area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looted Rushikonda and it was proved,” Mr. Sandeep said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US