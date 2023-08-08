HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jana Sena protest at Rushikonda

August 08, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 07-08-2023. Jana Sena party workers breaking coconuts on road side, as part of their protest against the State government, at the Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

VISAKHAPATNAM, ANDHRA PRADESH, 07-08-2023. Jana Sena party workers breaking coconuts on road side, as part of their protest against the State government, at the Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Workers and activists of the Jana Sena Party Bheemunipatnam unit took out an innovative protest on the beach road in Rushikonda here on Monday. They raised slogans signifying that everything right from public properties, hills and lands, have been grabbed by the YSRCP-led State Government. .

Speaking to media on the occasion, the party in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep said: “We came to the TTD temple here to offer prayers to the Lord for successful completion of our leader’s scheduled Varahi Yatra from August 10. But, the police here restricted us from the entry, and told us it was a sensitive area. It is shame on the government’s part to restrict people from praying to God also.”

Later, Mr. Sandeep criticised that works were going on the hill top in Rushikonda in the name of tourism. He said that the works were against the rules and violation of court verdicts. They broke coconuts brought for offering prayers at the temple on the pavement, to mark their protest. Even the media was stopped by the police from getting close to the protest area.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looted Rushikonda and it was proved,” Mr. Sandeep said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.