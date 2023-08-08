Jana Sena protest at Rushikonda

August 08, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Workers and activists of the Jana Sena Party Bheemunipatnam unit took out an innovative protest on the beach road in Rushikonda here on Monday. They raised slogans signifying that everything right from public properties, hills and lands, have been grabbed by the YSRCP-led State Government. .

Speaking to media on the occasion, the party in-charge Panchakarla Sandeep said: “We came to the TTD temple here to offer prayers to the Lord for successful completion of our leader’s scheduled Varahi Yatra from August 10. But, the police here restricted us from the entry, and told us it was a sensitive area. It is shame on the government’s part to restrict people from praying to God also.”

Later, Mr. Sandeep criticised that works were going on the hill top in Rushikonda in the name of tourism. He said that the works were against the rules and violation of court verdicts. They broke coconuts brought for offering prayers at the temple on the pavement, to mark their protest. Even the media was stopped by the police from getting close to the protest area.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy looted Rushikonda and it was proved,” Mr. Sandeep said.