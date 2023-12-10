HamberMenu
Jana Sena Party to stage Maha Dharna seeking restoration of traffic signal in Visakhapatnam on December 11

December 10, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) will be staging a ‘Maha Dharna’ demanding restoration of traffic signal at Tycoon Hotel Junction on December 11. Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman Nadendla Manohar will take part in the protest along with constituency level in-charges and other leaders from Visakhapatnam city and rural areas, said corporator of JSP (Ward 22) P.L.V.N. Murthy. Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that to benefit the construction project of a YSRCP MP, closing a traffic signal was very unfortunate. He also alleged that the district administration has failed to address the issue despite public inconvenience. The corporator also alleged that the JSP members, who had staged a peaceful protest on Friday, were arrested by the city police.

