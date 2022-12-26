Jana Sena Party stages protest against user charges for garbage collection in Visakhapatnam

December 26, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest against user charges for garbage collection at Gandhi Statue, near the GVMC, here on Monday. Demanding that the government stop collecting user charges immediately, they alleged that the GVMC is forcibly collecting them by deducting money from the accounts of DWCRA members and pensioners.

Speaking on the occasion, JSP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao alleged that the Secretariat Secretaries and the Resource Persons (RP) were being pressurised by the officials to collect the user charges from the public by fixing targets. He said that unable to face such pressure, a secretary from Zone IV, B. Chandramohan, died due to health issues.

JSP General Secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana alleged that corporators have stopped bothering about issues, concerning the citizens, and have become agents of the YSRCP leaders. He said that the corporation has no right to levy user charges for collecting garbage.

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy recalled that the JSP has been strictly opposing decision on user charges, ever since it was proposed. The GVMC has turned the sachivalayam employees as finance agents to collect the money. Due to resistance from the people and unable to bear the pressure, the employees have also staged a protest, he said. The corporator also added that the sachivalayam employees were being threatened that the garbage tax dues, would be deducted from their salaries, if they fail to collect the charges from the public.

JSP leaders P.V.S.N. Raju, Srinivasa Patnaik and P. Usha Kiran and others were present.

VARWA, NIVAS stage protest

Meanwhile, members of Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents Welfare Association (VARWA) and Greater Visakha Resident Colony Association’s Federation (NIVAS) also staged a protest against the user charges, here, on Monday. The members said that despite expressing their opposition over the user charges, the officials did not pay heed. They said that VARWA – NIVAS have gone to the High Court over the user charges issue, which was under enquiry. Meanwhile, the GVMC council has also passed an agenda to collect user charges in five slabs as per the house tax. However the GVMC administration was not following the instructions from the council.

The members also said that in many areas, garbage collection and drainage clearance were not being done properly, due to which sanitation issues have been arising. Instead of focussing on sanitation, the corporation was busy in collecting the user charges, they said.

N. Prakash and B.B. Ganesh from VARWA, B. Gurappa and P. Narayana Murthy from NIVAS and others were present.