ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party seeks probe into ‘irregularities’ in conduct of South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival in Visakhapatnam

January 08, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Party corporator urges in-charge Vice-Chancellor to cancel the ‘illegal’ appointment of James Stephen as Registrar

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader and corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav on Monday urged Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Samatha to order an inquiry against some of the university management staff, including Registrar James Stephen and Dean (students affairs) Vijay Mohan, over alleged irregularities in conduct of the South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival.

Mr. Yadav submitted a memorandum to Prof. Samatha on Monday.

Mr. Yadav expressed concern that not inviting the in-charge Vice-Chancellor for the inauguration of the youth festival was a clear violation of the provisions incorporated in the AP University Act, 1991.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav hinted at an alleged scam in release of funds for organising the youth festival.

“The festival requires huge funds and as per norms the university Executive Council has to approve it. But, the funds were released without any notice or information to the council chairperson who is the in-charge Vice-Chancellor. So, we have doubts about it,” Mr. Yadav said in the memorandum.

Mr. Yadav said that under Section 15(1) of the AP University Act, 1991, the appointing authority for the post of Registrar is the university Executive Council. But the appointment of Mr. James Stephen was done without the council’s order. So, it was a clear violation of the Act, he said.

“Therefore, I request you on behalf of the Jana Sena Party to cancel the illegal appointment of Mr. James Stephen as Registrar, and appoint a suitable candidate as the Registrar,” Mr. Yadav said in the memorandum.

Prof. Samatha could not be contacted for her response on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US