Jana Sena Party seeks probe into ‘irregularities’ in conduct of South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival in Visakhapatnam

January 08, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Jana Sena Party leader and corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav on Monday urged Andhra University in-charge Vice-Chancellor K. Samatha to order an inquiry against some of the university management staff, including Registrar James Stephen and Dean (students affairs) Vijay Mohan, over alleged irregularities in conduct of the South Zone Inter-University Youth Festival.

Mr. Yadav submitted a memorandum to Prof. Samatha on Monday.

Mr. Yadav expressed concern that not inviting the in-charge Vice-Chancellor for the inauguration of the youth festival was a clear violation of the provisions incorporated in the AP University Act, 1991.

Mr. Yadav hinted at an alleged scam in release of funds for organising the youth festival.

“The festival requires huge funds and as per norms the university Executive Council has to approve it. But, the funds were released without any notice or information to the council chairperson who is the in-charge Vice-Chancellor. So, we have doubts about it,” Mr. Yadav said in the memorandum.

Mr. Yadav said that under Section 15(1) of the AP University Act, 1991, the appointing authority for the post of Registrar is the university Executive Council. But the appointment of Mr. James Stephen was done without the council’s order. So, it was a clear violation of the Act, he said.

“Therefore, I request you on behalf of the Jana Sena Party to cancel the illegal appointment of Mr. James Stephen as Registrar, and appoint a suitable candidate as the Registrar,” Mr. Yadav said in the memorandum.

Prof. Samatha could not be contacted for her response on the issue.