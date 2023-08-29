Jana Sena Party seeks CBI probe into land scams in Visakhapatnam

August 29, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a ‘Maha Dharna’ at Gandhi Statue near GVMC office here on Tuesday, alleging large scale encroachment of lands in Visakhapatnam. Raising slogans against the YSRCP government, the JSP leaders demanded that the Centre intervene and launch a CBI inquiry into the land scams in Visakhapatnam immediately.

Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao said that in the name of making Visakhapatnam an Executive capital, the YSRCP leaders are exploiting resources and encroaching prime lands in the city. He said that people of Visakhapatnam need to step up and save the city from the ruling party leaders. He alleged involvement of MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath in the scams and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Mr. Tata Rao said that the JSP has been fighting against the encroachment of lands in Visannapeta (Anakapalli), Daspalla, CBCNC, Hayagreeva, Rushikonda, Erra Matti Dibbalu (Red Sand Dunes) and Tarluvada. Recently, JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan had highlighted about the land scam in his ‘Varahi Yatra’, he added.

Another PAC member T. Shiva Shankar said that welfare has gone for a toss in this YSRCP ruling. He also condemned support of some of the government employees to the MPs and MLAs in their corruption.

Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu said that the YSRCP has been involved in liquor, sand and land scams ever since formation of the government. Since it is just six months for the elections, the ruling party leaders are trying to amass wealth to the maximum, he alleged.

P.V.S.N. Raju, Panchakarla Sandeep, corporators P.L.V.N. Murthy and B. Vasantha Lakshmi, and others were present.