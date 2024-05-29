Jana Sena Party MLA candidate criticises poll victory claims of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhaptnam South Assembly constituency MLA candidate from the Jana Sena Party (JSP) Ch. Vamsikrishna Srinivasa Yadav has criticised the YSRCP for claiming victory in all the 175 Assembly seats in the State. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were playing mind games and making funny statements on Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s oath taking ceremony in Visakhapatnam on June 9. He said that the NDA would win between 130 and 150 seats in the State. Addressing a press conference at his office here on Wednesday, Mr Vamsikrishna exuded confidence in winning the Vizag South Assembly constituency. He said that in combined Visakhapatnam district, the alliance would definitely win 14 seats. He said that people were fed up with the YSRCP government and have taught a lesson to the ruling party.