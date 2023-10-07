ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party members stage protest seeking closure of Aganampudi toll gate in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest demanding closure of Aganampudi toll gate here on Saturday.

Led by Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao, the JSP members alleged that though a toll gate has started functioning on Anakapalli – Anandapuram highway, the toll gate at Aganampudi is still collecting money from the motorists which is very unfortunate.

Mr. Tata Rao said that locals of Gajuwaka and Anakapalli have been suffering by paying money at the toll gate. He alleged that instead of taking steps to close the toll gate, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagi Reddy has taken the side of the toll gate contractor.

He warned that if the toll gate is not closed in 20 days, the JSP will intensify the protest.

