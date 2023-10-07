HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jana Sena Party members stage protest seeking closure of Aganampudi toll gate in Visakhapatnam

October 07, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest demanding closure of Aganampudi toll gate here on Saturday.

Led by Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao, the JSP members alleged that though a toll gate has started functioning on Anakapalli – Anandapuram highway, the toll gate at Aganampudi is still collecting money from the motorists which is very unfortunate.

Mr. Tata Rao said that locals of Gajuwaka and Anakapalli have been suffering by paying money at the toll gate. He alleged that instead of taking steps to close the toll gate, Gajuwaka MLA T Nagi Reddy has taken the side of the toll gate contractor.

He warned that if the toll gate is not closed in 20 days, the JSP will intensify the protest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.