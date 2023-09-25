ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party members protest against ‘corruption’ by GVMC official, detained

September 25, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Eight Jana Sena Party (JSP) members, including corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav, was taken into custody by Three Town police on Monday for trying to stage a protest on the GVMC office premises.

The police took the JSP members into custody when they were staging a relay hunger protest at the office, against alleged corruption by a GVMC officer in various schemes, programmes and projects.

“Eight of our party members including me were taken into custody and was released at 3 p.m. on personal bail. The police took us into custody when we are fighting for justice against corrupt activities allegedly taken up by a GVMC officer (director cadre) Papu Naidu of Urban Community Development. The officer involved in the corruption in many schemes, programmes and projects like the Tidco houses, food court etc,” Mr. Murthy Yadav alleged.

Mr. Yadav said that their team submitted a detailed report on the alleged corruption by the officer, to the GVMC officials, including Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma, on several occasions, but no action was taken against the officer.

