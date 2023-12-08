Jana Sena Party leaders slam IT Minister Amarnath for his comments against Pawan Kalyan

December 08, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders from Visakhapatnam region on Friday evening came down heavily on IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath for his comments against JSP president K. Pawan Kalyan. The JSP members said that the IT Minister’s only role in the State seems to be making derogatory statements against Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

Former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu alleged that no other Minister has committed more land scams than Mr. Amarnath in this region. He said that day by day, people from this region has started to dislike the Minister’s behaviour and are ready to teach him a lesson in the coming elections.

Mr, Ramesh Babu said that Mr. Amarnath had taken part in a number of protests against alleged land scams when he was in opposition, but now he himself is involved in such scams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr Amarnath cannot announce from where he would contest from the next elections. Because he has done nothing for people who voted for him in Anakapalli, not even for people in other areas of the State,” the JSP leader said.

JSP leader Kona Tata Rao alleged that as many as 42 companies/industries shifted their bases from Visakhapatnam since Mr. Amarnath has taken over as IT Minister, but he does not feel any concern about it. He said that Mr. Amarnath does not have stature to comment against Mr. Pawan Kalyan. Exuding confidence that the TDP-JSP alliance will come to power after the coming elections, he said that the JSP will definitely order a probe into the land scams and send Mr. Amarnath to Visakhapatnam Central Jail.

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that Amarnath has started to panic and is in a dilemma from where to contest.

Being an in-charge Minister for Alluri Sitharama Raju district, instead of visiting the district and assessing the crop loss due to the recent cyclone, Mr Amarnath is sitting in Visakhapatnam and commenting against Mr. Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Murthy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.