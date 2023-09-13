Jana Sena Party leaders from Visakhapatnam meet Nara Lokesh in Rajamahendravaram and express support

September 13, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders form Visakhapatnam met Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. JSP leaders, including corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy and Chodavaram in-charge V.S.N. Raju, expressed their support to Mr. Lokesh and stated that the party would stand by their family in the tough times.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Murthy alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to suppress the opposition parties in the State, which is undemocratic. He also said that people have understood the real face of the YSRCP and the ruling party is unable to digest the fact. He also said that people will teach the YSRCP a lesson in the next six months.

JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to meet TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on September 14.