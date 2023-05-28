ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party leaders detained over poster row in Visakhapatnam

May 28, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Several Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders were detained by the city police after an alleged argument between the JSP leaders and police personnel over a poster near Satyam Junction area here on Sunday night. It was learnt that a poster was arranged allegedly by the YSRCP workers, for which the JSP leaders strongly objected claiming that it was criticising their party president K. Pawan Kalyan. On Sunday night, several JSP leaders staged a protest over the issue, when they were detained by the police. The JSP leaders raised slogans against the police as well as the government.

