Jana Sena Party leader urges Pawan Kalyan to contest from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency for the benefit of North Andhra

March 10, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member and Gajuwaka constituency in-charge Kona Tatarao has said that the party president K. Pawan Kalyan should contest from Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections .

“This is not just my opinion, but that of all the JSP activists in Gajuwaka. If Mr. Pawan Kalyan wins from Gajuwaka, not just this constituency, entire North Andhra will be benefited,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at Gajuwaka, Mr. Tatarao said that the people in the constituency have been facing a number of problems. Apart from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation issue, several displaced persons are awaiting rehabilitation after giving their lands for APIIC Autonagar, Pharamacity and Gangavaram Port. Mr. Pawan Kalyan has the strength to speak to the leaders from the Centre and take steps to resolve them, Mr. Tatarao said.

“Last time Mr. Pawan Kalyan had contested from the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency and lost due to some reasons. People are unhappy for not electing Mr. Pawan Kalyan. If he contests now, he will definitely win,” Mr. Tatarao said.

JSP corporators and leaders were present.