Jana Sena Party leader alleges grabbing of temple land in Visakhapatnam

‘The land was given to Visakha Dairy on lease to run an ice cream manufacturing unit’

April 08, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party(JSP) on Saturday alleged grabbing of 10.13 acres (Lankelapalem Survey No.189) of land worth ₹100 crore belonging to Paradesamma temple of Lankelapalem village goddess in Pendurthi Constituency (79th Ward in GVMC) in Visakhapatnam.

The JSP leaders led by Political affairs committee member Kona Tata Rao from Gajuwaka alleged that the land was given to Visakha Dairy on a lease to run an ice cream manufacturing unit.

The land, which is not only in the prohibited list in the revenue records but also in the records of the temple, was grabbed by the YSRCP leaders, Mr. Tata Rao alleged. “The land is valued at ₹10 crore per acre” Mr. Tata Rao said.

“The Minister Gudivada Amarnath was instrumental in getting the lease agreement for a period of 11 years for a payment of only ₹20,000 per month,” Mr. Tata Rao alleged.

