Jana Sena Party demands White Paper on money spent on welfare of Backward Classes in Andhra Pradesh

December 08, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party’s (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tata Rao has alleged that the YSR Congress government is deceiving the Backward Classes while making false claims of doing justice to them. He demanded that the State government come out with a White Paper on the amount of money spent on BC welfare during the YSRCP’s tenure.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Tata Rao alleged that the Backward Classes had enjoyed 34% reservation in local bodies for decades but the YSRCP government had reduced it to 24%. This has resulted in BCs losing 16,856 posts, he said, wondering why the party was organising the ‘Jayaho BC Mahasabha’.

The Smart Pulse Survey, conducted by the State government, based on 2011 census, has put the total population of Andhra Pradesh at 4.98 crore and that of the Backward Classes s at 2.15 crore. He said that only 4.56 lakh out of the 2.15 crore Backward Classes were given financial assistance and wondered what happened to the remaining population.

Mr. Tata Rao alleged that though the YSRCP government had shown in the budget that an allocation of ₹86,000 crore was made for the BCs during the last three financial years, only 36% of the allocation was spent on them and sought to know where the remaining funds had gone. He alleged that the remaining funds were diverted for other schemes in violation of rules.

He recalled the promise made by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy before the elections that ₹76,000 crore would be given to BCs and that the money would be transferred to the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Scheme (DBT). He sought to know why only 36% of the allocation was spent on their welfare.

Disputing the claims of the ruling party that a major chunk of the Cabinet posts were given to BCs, the JSP leader said that only 11 were given to them while a major share was retained by those belonging to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s community. He also alleged that the Ministers from the BC communities do not have the freedom to speak publicly without the prior permission of the Chief Minister and added that though BCs were made chairpersons of various corporations, they were not given any power or funding.

JSP’s roadmap

Mr. Tata Rao said that the JSP, as part of its manifesto, was in the process of preparing a list of all economically backward communities under which it would include all castes (including Forward Castes), who were economically poor.