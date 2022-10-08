Jana Sena Party demands CBI inquiry into alleged Daspalla Hills land scam in Visakhapatnam

‘YSRCP leaders with the support of several government officials are trying to denotify the prime lands worth ₹2,000 crore from 22-A category’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 08, 2022 19:31 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party activists staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest near the Gandhi Statue, at the GVMC office, demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged land scam at Daspalla Hills here on Saturday. The protesters alleged that the YSRCP leaders with the support of several government officials are trying to denotify the prime lands worth ₹2,000 crore from 22-A category.

Speaking during the protest, party senior leader Kona Tata Rao alleged the role of YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and involvement of his family members and close aides in the land scam. During the previous government, the YSRCP leaders have alleged land scams in the Daspalla Hills and had staged protests, demanding a CBI inquiry. Now, when there is a threat to the same land being encroached, they are silent, he alleged.

JSP leader T. Siva Shankar said that the Daspalla lands have been government property since the year 1976. The former Collectors have protected the lands and now, the present Collector should take initiative to protect them, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy, leader P. Usha Kiran and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app