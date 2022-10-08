Jana Sena Party demands CBI inquiry into alleged Daspalla Hills land scam in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau October 08, 2022 19:31 IST

‘YSRCP leaders with the support of several government officials are trying to denotify the prime lands worth ₹2,000 crore from 22-A category’

Jana Sena Party activists staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

‘YSRCP leaders with the support of several government officials are trying to denotify the prime lands worth ₹2,000 crore from 22-A category’

Members of Jana Sena Party (JSP) staged a protest near the Gandhi Statue, at the GVMC office, demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged land scam at Daspalla Hills here on Saturday. The protesters alleged that the YSRCP leaders with the support of several government officials are trying to denotify the prime lands worth ₹2,000 crore from 22-A category. Speaking during the protest, party senior leader Kona Tata Rao alleged the role of YSR Congress Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and involvement of his family members and close aides in the land scam. During the previous government, the YSRCP leaders have alleged land scams in the Daspalla Hills and had staged protests, demanding a CBI inquiry. Now, when there is a threat to the same land being encroached, they are silent, he alleged. JSP leader T. Siva Shankar said that the Daspalla lands have been government property since the year 1976. The former Collectors have protected the lands and now, the present Collector should take initiative to protect them, he said. JSP corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy, leader P. Usha Kiran and others were present.



Our code of editorial values