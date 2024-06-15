ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party corporator seeks reinvestigation of former Visakhapatnam MP’s family kidnap case

Published - June 15, 2024 08:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Corporator of Jana Sena Party (JSP) P.L.V.N. Murthy on Saturday urged the State government to reinvestigate the kidnap case of former MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana’s family at Rushikonda. He alleged that when the case was reported, the then police officials did not investigate the case properly and tried to hide facts.

Visakhapatnam MP’s wife and son allegedly kidnapped; rescued within hours

He alleged that the reason for the kidnap might be issues over money settlement with the involvement of top leaders. Mr. Murthy urged the government to reopen the case and ascertain facts by collecting the information from the PM Palem police.

