Jana Sena Party corporator seeks inquiry into ‘land scam’ in Visakhapatnam by a sitting judge

August 26, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Alleging that a number of prime government lands are being encroached by the YSR Congress Party leaders (YSRCP) leaders, Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy conduct an inquiry into the alleged land scam in Visakhapatnam by a sitting judge, if he has any concern over the public properties. Mr. Murthy also demanded that the State Government release a white paper on the status of lands in combined Visakhapatnam district right from the year 2019, when the YSRCP came into power.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr Murthy alleged that Visakhapatnam was announced as Executive capital for real estate purpose. He alleged that right from Anakapalli to Bhogapuram, the YSRCP leaders have encroached lands worth crores of rupees. He alleged that while the unemployment issue and lack of public amenities are on the rise, the State Government is interested in developing amenities only in Rushikonda region. He said that people of North Andhra have been keenly watching the activities of the YSRCP leaders and would teach them a lesson in the coming elections.