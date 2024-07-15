ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Sena Party corporator seeks changes in Master Plan 2041

Published - July 15, 2024 06:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

It was prepared to suit the interests of the YSRCP leaders, Murthy Yadav alleges

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) corporator (from Jana Sena Party) Peethala Murthy Yadav on Monday alleged that the Master Plan 2041 was prepared by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Development Region Authority (VMRDA) to suit the interests of the YSRCP leaders in the previous government.

He alleged that this was not the master plan of VMRDA, but that of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Yadav filed a petition to the VMRDA officials, including Commissioner V. Ravindra, on Monday, appealing him to study the Master Plan and make appropriate changes in the interest of people.

He said that while 9,300 objections were raised against the Master Plan in the past, the then government did not take them seriously, and the current government (NDA coalition) should examine those objections and take a decision.

He alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was behind some aspects of the plan, such as making a 200-foot road near INS Kalinga on the Beach Road.

He said that the expansion of roads in old urban areas like in the One Town of Visakhapatnam was against the Master Plan and it is not happening in cities like Singapore and Malaysia.

“The master plan should be prepared in Telugu and kept in every panchayat office. It should be made after comprehensive public hearings,” Mr. Yadav said.

