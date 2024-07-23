GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jana Sena Party corporator files complaint against ‘unauthorised’ layouts at Visannapeta village in Anakapalli district

He urges Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials to take action

Published - July 23, 2024 08:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy has given a complaint to the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) seeking action against the alleged unauthorised layouts at Visannapeta village in Bayyavaram village revenue division of Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district.

In his complaint, Mr. Murthy stated that in Survey No. 195/2 in Visannapeta, former IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath along with a few others had laid layouts in about 609 acres without obtaining any permission, violating all norms and also disturbing the eco-system. He alleged that to prepare layouts, many geddas, ceiling lands, Dalit assigned lands, hills, inam lands and D.Patta lands were encroached. He asked the officials to inspect the land and initiate action.

