Jana Sena Party corporator alleges unauthorised felling of trees in Ward 22 of Visakhapatnam

November 06, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Corporator of Ward 22, (Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy on Monday lodged a complaint with Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and the Forest Department authorities on the alleged unauthorised felling of trees in his ward. In his complaint, Mr. Murthy alleged that during constructions or any development activity, if there is a need to cut a tree, the authorities should take permission from the Forest Department as per Indian Forest Act, 1927, and Forest Conservation Act 1980. However, the GVMC workers were seen cutting three-decade- old trees, without permission from the Forest Department or even the Horticulture Department of the corporation, near Sai Baba Temple area. He also alleged that instead of protecting the trees and greenery in the city, the Horticulture Department has been neglecting its duties. He demanded strict action be taken against the workers who have cut down the trees in his ward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.