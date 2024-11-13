 />
Jana Sena Party corporator alleges neglect of crematorium facelift, stages protest

Published - November 13, 2024 10:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Corporator of Ward 22(Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy staging a protest at the crematorium at Isukathota in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Corporator of Ward 22(Jana Sena Party) P.L.V.N. Murthy staging a protest at the crematorium at Isukathota in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator P.L.V.N. Murthy alias Murthy Yadav staged a protest in a crematorium at Isukathota here on Wednesday alleging neglect by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) in taking up facelift works despite sanction of funds.

Raising slogans against the corporation, the corporator alleged that the crematorium lacks basic amenities and demanded immediate intervention from the officials.

Speaking to the media, Mr .Yadav said that during January 2023, the GVMC had sanctioned ₹48 lakh for taking up facelift works of the crematorium and another ₹8 lakh for the construction of a compound wall. Though it is almost two years, none of the works were taken up, he said.

“At present, the crematorium looks like a jungle with lack of basic amenities. Boundary wall of the ground was also damaged long back. I have been speaking about the issue since the last three council meetings. This is the only crematorium for residents of Peethalavanipalem and Shivajipalem,” he said.

The corporator also said that after the protest, the corporation authorities have started clearance works. The officials have also assured to complete the works within 45 days, he said.

