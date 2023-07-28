HamberMenu
Jana Sena Party corporator alleges irregularities in housing project of Visakhapatnam MP

P.L.V.N. Murthy says GVMC officials should inquire into them and take action

July 28, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Corporator of Ward 22 P.L.V.N. Murthy from Jana Sena Party (JSP) demanded that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) look into the alleged irregularities being committed by Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana in a housing project in the Convention of the Baptist Churches of the Northern Circars (CBCNC) lands near Tycoon Hotel Junction in the city

Mr. Murthy submitted a complaint to the Town Planning officials during the GVMC Town Planning wing grievance programme held on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Murthy alleged that the MP has started construction activities without proper permissions at the site and has been taking up mining unauthorisedly. He said that the MP has to pay about ₹3 crore vacant land tax and ₹15 crore open space tax to the GVMC. Moreover another 2% impact fee should also be collected from the MP, but the officials concerned are not bothered about it, he alleged.

He also said that the CBCNC lands issue is still in court and the boundaries were not settled. But still, the MP has taken up blasting and mining activities which is very unfortunate, the JSP corporator said.

“Since he is an MP, in the view of ‘Vastu’, the MP has ensured the Tycoon Hotel Junction traffic signal is closed due to which thousands of commuters are being inconvenienced. The GVMC should inquire into the irregularities and initiate action,” he stated.

