Jana Sena Party corporator accuses YSRCP of neglecting Yadava community in Visakhapatnam

March 16, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporator and Yadava community leader P.L.V.N. Murthy alleged that the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has ignored the community in Visakhapatnam by not allotting them any tickets in the coming Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that the YSRCP leaders boast of giving priority to Yadava leaders in Visakhapatnam, but they fail to do it in reality.

During the 2014 and 2019 general elections, YSRCP had allotted Visakhapatnam East Constituency ticket to Yadava community, while the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had been allotting Gajuwaka ticket to Yadava leaders. YSRCP leader A. Vijaya Nirmala, who was from the community used to be the in-charge for East Constituency. But four months ago, she was replaced by MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, further he was announced as the candidate for the east. In Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Vuruputi Ramachandra Rao from Yadava community was made the constituency in-charge. But again he was replaced by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath a few days ago, Mr. Murthy alleged.

He said that constituencies like East, West, South, Gajuwaka, Bheemunipatnam have a number of Yadava community voters. A number of prominent leaders from the North Andhra region were from the community. The present Mayor and former Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairperson were from Yadava community. He said that Yadava community from the North Andhra region will teach the YSRCP a lesson in the coming elections.