Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan to receive grievances from people in North Andhra in Visakhapatnam on October 16

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 12, 2022 20:36 IST

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president K. Pawan Kalyan will take part in a ‘Janavani’ programme, where he will receive grievances and representations from people from North Andhra districts on October 16. The programme will be held at Port Kalavani Stadium here at 9 a.m. The schedule for the Pawan Kalyan’s North Andhra tour was finalised here on Wednesday. The JSP chief will arrive in Visakhapatnam on October 15th afternoon and he would take part in a meeting with his party leaders and supporters. On October 16th evening, he will have a meeting with the party leaders and supporters from Srikakulam district, while on October 17, similar meeting will be organised with leaders from Vizianagaram.

