Jana Sena corporator stages protest against mortgaging of government properties in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 October 2021 01:08 IST

Jana Sena Party floor leader in GVMC Council Peethala Murthy Yadav on Monday staged a protest at the Telugu Thalli statue at Maddilapalem against the mortgaging of government properties in the city.

He alleged that the State government had mortgaged about 13 government lands and properties in Visakhapatnam city for ₹1,600 crore with the State Bank of India.

He pointed out that the properties may be sealed by the banks if the government defers on payment. “It will be shameful to see government properties such as Circuit House, being seized due to deferrals,” he said.

He alleged that the State government was unable to run the show and has already entered into a debt trap. It is mortgaging prime government properties to fund its welfare schemes, he said.

Mr. Yadav said that the JSP will soon mobilise people to raise its voice against this issue.