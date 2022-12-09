Jana Jagarana Samithi protests against growing pollution in Visakhapatnam

December 09, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A protest was staged by students, under the aegis of Jana Jagarana Samithi (JJS) demanding that the Union and the State governments and the Pollution Control Board take measures to control the growing pollution in Visakhapatnam city, before it turns into ‘another Delhi’.

The students, wearing nose masks and carrying placards, demanded that the authorities concerned take action before it is too late. JJS State convener Vasu said that on November 26, the Air Quality Index in Visakhapatnam crossed the 274 mark, which could lead to health issues. He alleged that petrochemicals, coal and pharma companies were releasing pollutants, without treating them, into the atmosphere.

JJS co-convener K. Jayaram and representatives Suresh, Damodar Gupta and students of NRI Junior College participated.

