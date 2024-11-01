Jan Sadharan special trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from Nov 1

Jansadharan special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Train no. 08567 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Jansadharan special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Nov 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 at 10 a.m. and reach Duvvada at 10.28 a.m. and depart at 10.30 a.m. to reach Vijayawada at 4 p.m.

In the return direction, 08568 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam Jansadharan special express train will leave Vijayawada on Nov 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 at 6.30 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 00.01 hours (midnight) and depart at 00.03 hours to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 00.35 hours, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.a

These special trains will also have stoppages at Gannavaram, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili and Anakapalli.

These trains have General Second Class -10, Second Class-cum-Divyangjan coach - 1 and Motor Car- 1.

