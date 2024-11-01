ADVERTISEMENT

Jan Sadharan special trains between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada from Nov 1

Published - November 01, 2024 10:09 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

These special trains will also have stoppages at Gannavaram, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Tuni, Elamanchili and Anakapalli.

The Hindu Bureau

 Jan Sadharan Express are fully unreserved express trains where passengers can book a ticket in the railway station ticket counters and immediately board it. FIle photo | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Jansadharan special trains will be operated between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada by East Coast Railway (E Co R) to clear the extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Train no. 08567 Visakhapatnam – Vijayawada Jansadharan special express train will leave Visakhapatnam on Nov 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 at 10 a.m. and reach Duvvada at 10.28 a.m. and depart at 10.30 a.m. to reach Vijayawada at 4 p.m.

In the return direction, 08568 Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam Jansadharan special express train will leave Vijayawada on Nov 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11 and 13 at 6.30 p.m. to reach Duvvada at 00.01 hours (midnight) and depart at 00.03 hours to arrive in Visakhapatnam at 00.35 hours, according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.a

