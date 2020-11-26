‘Jan Andolan’ campaign launched for COVID appropriate behaviour

Railway staff pledge to follow and spread the message

A ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign was organised by the Waltair Division to spread the message of COVID appropriate behaviour on ‘Unlock with precautions.’ Campaigns are conducted in all the stations, sub-divisional offices and loco sheds with mounting of posters and banners spreading the message of awareness. The Division is also playing jingles and making public announcements through the public address system at all the stations. Distribution of awareness leaflets and educating the travelling passengers are taken up as part of the campaign. Social media is also being used extensively to disseminate the message of COVID-19 health protocol.

Walls of major stations are also used to create public awareness. The railway personnel in different locations have taken pledge to follow and spread the message in their own locality for appropriate behaviour of the pandemic.

With the introduction of additional special trains, Jan Andolan campaign has been intensified. Passengers are asked to maintain health and hygiene protocol, and to avoid overcrowding, maintain physical distancing, use masks and face covers, wash their hands frequently and to avoid train journey, if they feel unwell.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava appealed to the passengers to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure their own safety and that of their co-passengers.