Jal Taran Championship organised in Visakhapatnam

November 19, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jal Taran Championship-2022 was conducted by INS Circars under the aegis of Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, on Friday.

The event was organised to encourage mass participation of naval personnel in water sports and inculcate the spirit of sportsmanship, camaraderie and competition.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was the chief guest for the occasion. Team Ashore and Team Fleet A were declared winners and runners-up respectively.

Jal Taran is one of the most keenly contested events in the Command and was fiercely competed among six teams namely Local Ashore, Fleet A, Fleet B, Submarines, Local Flotilla and Dega.

About 360 participants of various age groups took part in the event. The event consisted of three races. A relay race with each team fielding 60 participants from different age groups, a 50-mt free style race for above 50 age group and an open 100-mt freestyle swimming race.