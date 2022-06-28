Jal Jeevan Mission started in 99% of villages in Andhra Pradesh, says Director

‘Scheme could be used for improvement of existing facilities apart from providing new connections’

‘Scheme could be used for improvement of existing facilities apart from providing new connections’

The objective of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is to ensure transparency and accountability in the implementation of drinking water schemes in the rural areas, JJM Director Pradeep Singh has said.

At a zonal-level workshop on implementation of JJM at Rushikonda here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh said that there were 19.23 crore houses in the country and 50% of them benefitted from the scheme by the end of March this year. The implementation of the scheme was 100% in Goa and Haryana and 90% in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. There was 100% implementation of the scheme in 108 districts.

The scheme would be fully successful only with the participation of the local bodies in its implementation. It could be achieved through integrated plans. The scheme has been formulated to meet the drinking water needs for the next 30 to 40 years.

Mr. Singh elaborated that provision of pipelines for water supply, purification plants and storage should be developed. He said that the scheme was started in 99% of the villages of Andhra Pradesh. The State already has all facilities for supply of drinking water in rural areas and the JMM scheme could be utilised for improvement of existing facilities apart from provision of new connections, setting up of purification plants and increasing the storage capacity.

The objective of the scheme was also to save children of government schools, ashram schools and anganwadis from falling prey to waterborne diseases by supplying them safe drinking water.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that the objective of the JJM was to provide water supply through taps in the rural areas and tribal areas by 2024. The scheme formulated by the Central government was being implemented with the participation of the State government.

Of the 59,338 water supply connections in four rural mandals in the district, works pertaining to 22,887 connections has been completed. The remaining works would be completed by the end of the present financial year. He said that field-level training of staff should be given in the villages for the proper execution of the scheme.

The Collector also suggested that the officials should take sufficient safeguards in view of the monsoon and the possibility of contamination of drinking water. He gave a PowerPoint presentation on the implementation of the scheme and the progress achieved so far.

The Joint Collectors of various districts under Zone-I, who attended the workshop, gave PowerPoint presentations on the implementation of the JJM in their respective districts.

Engineer-in-Chief R.V. Krishna Reddy, Chief Engineer (RWS) S. Gayatri Devi and zonal-level officers participated.