Jaipur to Vizag tribal cultural yatra concludes in city

February 04, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Participants performing tribal traditional dance, Dhimsa, as part of Girijan Cultural Yatra Jaipur-Visakhapatnam being organised by Central Tribal University on Sunday.

Jaipur to Visakhapatnam, a cultural yatra of tribals in eastern ghats, concluded here on Sunday. Central Tribal University at Vizianagaram organised the yatra that began at Jaipur in Odisha on January 26, in association with Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, U. Nageswara Rao and V. Mohana Rao of Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram said that the yatra covered all elements of the tribal life and their traditional practices through various forms of cultural activities and awareness campaigns.

