Jagriti Yatra participants inspired by Akshaya Patra Kitchen

November 03, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Hundreds of young aspiring entrepreneurs, including those from G20 countries, who came to Visakhapatnam on Thursday as part of their nation-wide industrial study tour called Jagriti Yatra, visited the Akshaya Patra Foundation at Gambheeram on the outskirts of the city.

Satya Garura Chandra Dasa, president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation for AP and Telangana States, explained about the 23-year journey of the foundation. The participants of the yatra interacted with Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Swami after visiting the foundation’s kitchen.

Niskinchana Bhaktha Dasa, president of the foundation’s city unit, Ashutosh Kumar, CEO, Jagriti Yatra Foundation, and Archana, Jagrithi Yatra coordinator from Mumbai, participated as guests.

The Jagriti Yatra Foundation, an NGO, inspires and enables youths from small towns and villages of India to ‘build India through enterprise’. This was its flagship programme which involves a 15-day, 8,000-km nationwide journey taking selected entrepreneurial youth to meet inspiring social and business entrepreneurs who are developing unique solutions to India’s developmental challenges

The Akshaya Patra Kitchen is running the world’s largest school meal programme. Each school day, more than a million children in 13,529 schools across 12 Indian States eagerly await the vehicle that brings their midday meal. In Gambheeram, their ISO-certified centralised semi-automated kitchen prepares and distributes food to 20,000 beneficiaries daily.

Aman Mitra, from Haryana, described the modern kitchen with boilers, ultra modern cleaning facilities, sanitation, pest control measures, as ‘super nice’. “I am fortunate to have ‘prasadam’ (meal) at this facility,” he added.

“I had heard about Akshaya Patra Foundation but this is the first time I am seeing the kitchen with modern facilities, which is feeding thousands of government school children. I am inspired and plan to do something for underprivileged children,” said Sahiti, a yatri, who came from Hyderabad.

“The Akshaya Patra Foundation is doing amazing work in feeding children of government schools and others. Many nations can replicate the project in their own countries,” said Jack, who hails from the USA.

