Jagan’s negative agenda has hit development: TDP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s obsession with digging into the past by reviewing all the works undertaken by the Chandrababu Naidu government has resulted in development projects coming to a standstill, Telugu Desam MLAs PGVR Naidu (Gana Babu) and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said.

Works initiated in Visakhapatnam and those in the Capital region were stalled on the charge that they were all mired in corruption.

The YSR Congress Party wants to come out with a new policy on sand mining and in the meantime there was no work for daily wage labourers and no alternative measures were initiated by the government, the two MLAs along with former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, alleged at a media conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Naidu got the Assembly and the Raj Bhavan constructed and the same were being utilised by the present government.

The Praja Vedika was constructed by spending crores of rupees of public money.

It could have been relocated easily, but was demolished after the CM made it clear that the structure would not be allowed to stand.

In the absence of a convention centre in Vijayawada, Mr. Naidu used to conduct meetings at Novotel in Visakhapatnam in the past, recalled Mr. Gana Babu and said the ‘destructive activities’ were worrying the people.

‘Power scenario grim’

Similarly, the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) were being reviewed. They reminded that the same IAS officers, who were there when the agreements were made, were continuing now also.

The only works that were continuing were the ‘Smart City’ works, taken up by the Centre. They said the TDP had made A.P. a ‘power-surplus’ State, but the buzz doing the rounds now was ‘raavali current’ (electricity should come) and ‘kaavali current’ (we need electricity), mirroring the grim situation.

They said people were beginning to lose faith in the new dispensation, but the Ministers were not even trying to understand their feelings.

The TDP leaders decried the closure of ‘Anna Canteens,’ despite assurances by Minister Botcha Satyanarayana to the contrary.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao recalled his efforts in the closure of the Aganampudi toll gate and alleged that local motorists were facing difficulties.