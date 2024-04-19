GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan’s ‘Memantha Siddham’ programme to begin in North Andhra region on April 20

He will address a public meeting at Kasimkota, say party leaders

April 19, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting supporters in Kakinada district

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting supporters in Kakinada district | Photo Credit: -

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s ‘Memantha Siddham’ programme will kickstart in North Andhra region from April 20. Mr Jagan would enter Payakaraopeta on Friday night and would halt at Godicherla. He would begin election campaigning in Anakapalli district from Saturday morning. A public meeting is being planned at Kasimkota.

As part of ‘Memantha Siddham’, Mr Jagan would tour Udhandapuram, Kagitha, Sitampalem, Nakkapalli, Pulaparthi, Regupalem, Yelamanchili, Tallapalem, Jamadulapalem, Butcheyyapeta, Kasimkota, Kothuru, Sankaram, Rebaka, Devipuram and a few other areas.

In the evening, Mr Jagan would take part in a massive public meeting at Narsingapalli. Rajya Sabha member and North Andhra regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate Budi Mutyala Naidu, MLA candidates have been making elaborate arrangements for the meeting. Scores of YSRCP supporters and cadre from various parts of the district are likely to attend the programme. The district police are also busy making security arrangements as part of the bandobast for the visit. Mr. Jagan would make his night halt at Chinnayyapalem in Anakapalli.

It was learnt that Mr. Jagan would begin his Visakhapatnam tour from April 21 or 22. He will take part in roadshows in several constituencies for which the MLA candidates are already busy making arrangements and preparing the cadre.

