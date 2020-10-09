‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ to benefit 3.17 lakh students

Students accompanied by their parents coming out of a municipal school after receiving the Vidya Kanuka kits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2020 00:30 IST

Kits distributed in two sessions owing to pandemic situation

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits containing three pairs of uniforms, a school bag, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, school belt and books were distributed among the students of government schools across the district as the programme was launched on Thursday. As many as 3.17 lakh students in the 43 mandals in the district will be benefited by the scheme, the officials said.

The beneficiaries include 49,695 students in Araku mandal, 43,717 in Paderu mandal and 37,750 in Bheemili mandal, apart from 29,665 students in four Assembly constituencies in the city.

Pendurthy MLA Adeep Raju, along with District Eduction Officer (DEO) B. Lingeswara Reddy, the officials of Sarva Sikhha Abhiyan (SSA) took part in the launch at a government school at Saripalle. Political representatives of the YSRCP launched the programme in their respective constituencies and distributed the kits.

Students,along with their parents, received the kits. The schools have allotted slots for about 25 to 50 students in two sessions based on the strength .

Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana and YSRCP leader Vamsi Krishna Srinivas launched the programme at GVMC Primary School at China Waltair.

“I am eager to wear the new uniform and shoes. It is going to be a new experience. I wish that classes start soon,” said G. Vignesh, a fourth class student. School headmistress G. Krishnaveni said they have asked only 25 parents to collect the kit in two sessions due to COVID-19 situation.

K. Vani, a parent who collected the kit at GVMC school at Madhura Nagar said the quality of uniforms, shoes, books are good. “These kits shall help us a lot as we are financially affected by the pandemic. We always had the feeling that our children miss the environment of corporate schools. Now, I am sure, the government school students will not feel it again,” she said.

Technical glitches

Some parents expressed dissatisfaction after some schools asked them to come again on Friday to collect the kits as the fingerprint machines failed to work. The biometric fingerprint was made mandatory by the officials. Parents have been told to scan their fingerprints and collect the kits in some schools.