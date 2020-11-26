‘Jagananna Thodu’ will benefit 87,527 persons in district: Collector

‘All the 467 artisans of Etikoppaka will get aid’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the ‘Jagananna Thodu’ scheme will benefit petty traders by saving them from paying high interest on their loans taken to develop their business.

The Chief Minister launched the scheme through video conference on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that village/ward volunteers would visit the prospective beneficiaries and gather their details and make them open a back account through the welfare officer at the village/ward secretariat. The State government would extend ₹10,000 as interest-free loan to the beneficiaries. The interest would be paid to the bank by the State government.

Small traders could check the list of beneficiaries at the village/ward secretariat concerned and if they fail to find their names, they could apply for the benefit by next month. The prospective beneficiaries can get their doubts clarified on the scheme by calling the e-call centre on 1902.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that 87,527 persons would be benefited by the scheme in the district. All the 467 artisans of Etikoppaka will be benefited by the scheme.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and the District Collector handed over cheques to the beneficiaries.

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, Gajauwaka MLA T. Nagi Reddy, JC-2 Arun Babu, JC-3 Govinda Rao, DRDA Project Director P. Visweswara Rao and UCD Project Director Srinivasa Rao were among those who participated.