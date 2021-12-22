Jagananna Sampoorna Griha Hakku Scheme extended till April 2, says Minister

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao giving legal registered documents of house to a beneficiary during the launch of Jagananna Sampoorna Griha Hakku Scheme at the VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Visakhapatnam

22 December 2021 07:30 IST

Over 14,000 people have availed the scheme in the district, says Collector

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that with the Jagananna Sampoorna Griha Hakku Scheme, the dream of owning a house has become a reality for the poor. He said that through this scheme, the State Government is also providing legally registered documents to the beneficiaries.

The Minister was speaking to the beneficiaries during the launch of the scheme at VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Tuesday. He said that the government has been providing welfare schemes to all the eligible beneficiaries in a very transparent manner. The Minister said that Jagananna Sampoorna Griha Hakku Scheme has been extended till April 2 and appealed to all eligible beneficiaries to utilise the scheme.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that till now, about 14,140 people have availed the scheme and their loans varying from ₹10,000 to ₹60,000 have been waived off.

YSRCP MLAs T. Nagi Reddy and A. Adeep Raju, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha, Joint Collector (Housing) Kalpana Kumari and others were present.