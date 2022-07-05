Jagananna Mahila Mart to be set up at Malkapuram in Visakhapatnam

Officials start preparations to launch the exclusive store for Self-Help Groups

Visakhapatnam city will get its first Jagananna Mahila Mart at Malkapuram very soon. Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have started their preparation to launch the exclusive store for the Self-Help Groups (SHG) from the city.

The GVMC officials have also decided to set up the first store at Malkapuram, which they feel could be a better option with a number of SHGs in the vicinity.

According to Project Director of Urban Community Development (UCD), K.V.P. Naidu, Mahila Marts will be set up by the State Government through Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) to financially empower women. Already such marts were started at Tirupati, Chittoor, Guduru, Pulivendula, Addanki areas and have been benefitting the women. “Following the instructions from Commissioner, we have started the process to set up a mart and chosen Malkapuram as the suitable location,” he said.

“Self Help Groups (SHGs), Slum Level Federation (SLF) and Town Level Federation (TLF) will register themselves by taking membership by paying ₹150 and the women members themselves will the run the store,” he said.

The SHGs can sell all the products, including day-to-day essentials, garments and foods, which were prepared by them.

The GVMC officials said thatbased on the response to the mart they would take a decision on opening of more outlets in the city.